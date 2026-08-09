This flying car could transform travel in Uttarakhand
What's the story
A viral video from Almora, Uttarakhand, shows a man taking off in a compact flying machine. The unusual vehicle is the brainchild of Ravi Tamta, an innovator from Kaflikhan village in Almora. He has been working on this project through his start-up Hapida Sky. The prototype is called HAPIDA SKYNeX and is based on modified drone technology.
Vehicle details
More of a crewed multirotor aircraft
The HAPIDA SKYNeX is a single-seater electric flying vehicle prototype. It was developed after nearly a year of work by Tamta and his team.
The vehicle uses multirotor drone technology to generate enough lift for a person and the aircraft to take off.
However, it is not yet commercially available as a flying taxi or replacement for conventional cars.
Design features
Vehicle is based on modified drone technology
The HAPIDA SKYNeX is more of a crewed multirotor aircraft than a traditional car with wings.
Its design is based on the principle that allows drones to hover.
Multiple rotating propellers create upward thrust, and by varying the speed of individual rotors, the vehicle can control its movement and maintain stability in the air.
Travel implications
Can it really fly?
The HAPIDA SKYNeX could revolutionize travel in Uttarakhand by bypassing mountains, narrow roads, and difficult terrain.
A 40km road journey that takes about 90 minutes could be drastically reduced with aerial travel.
However, questions remain over battery endurance, payload capacity, range, flight control, safety certification, and performance in mountainous weather conditions.