Harvard offers 6 free online AI, data science, programming courses
Technology
Harvard University is offering six free online courses in AI, data science, and programming, designed for beginners as well as professionals.
You can learn at your own pace or follow a schedule, making it easy to fit into any routine.
Harvard course durations and enrollment
Courses include an eight-week intro to machine learning, a 12-week web development class using Python and JavaScript, plus beginner-friendly options like a six-week tech basics course and a three-week coding starter with Scratch.
There's even a business-focused course running through December for anyone curious about how tech fits into the workplace.
Signing up is simple: just head over to Harvard's website.