Harvard study links optimism to 15% lower dementia risk
Turns out, having a positive outlook isn't just good vibes: it might actually protect your brain.
A new Harvard study found that each boost in optimism was linked to a 15% drop in dementia risk for older adults.
The research tracked more than 9,000 people with healthy brains from 2006 to 2020 and published the results on May 18, 2026.
Gratitude journals and groups build optimism
The cool part? Researchers say optimism isn't just something you're born with: it can be built.
Simple habits like keeping a gratitude journal or joining group activities help foster optimism and more positive and hopeful feelings.
As psychologist Dr. Adrian Wong puts it, "The collective nature of the group, of community, sparks healing from trauma and depression."
So, looking on the bright side might be one of the best things you can do for your future self.