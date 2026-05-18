Harvard study links optimism to 15% lower dementia risk

Gratitude journals and groups build optimism

The cool part? Researchers say optimism isn't just something you're born with: it can be built.

Simple habits like keeping a gratitude journal or joining group activities help foster optimism and more positive and hopeful feelings.

As psychologist Dr. Adrian Wong puts it, "The collective nature of the group, of community, sparks healing from trauma and depression."

So, looking on the bright side might be one of the best things you can do for your future self.