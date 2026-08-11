Harvard team invents silicon chip writing DNA using water-based enzymes
Technology
A team from Harvard, the Broad Institute, DNA Script, and POSTECH has invented a silicon chip that can write DNA using electricity and water-based enzymes; no toxic chemicals needed.
This new approach is not only cleaner but could make creating custom DNA much more accessible.
Chip writes 64 unique DNA sequences
The chip can make 64 unique DNA sequences at once (up to 39 nucleotides each), which is a big step for faster and safer biotech.
Because it uses a cleaner, water-based process, it could be used in labs or clinics for things like medical testing, gene editing, or even storing data in DNA.
The team is now working on making longer strands possible, opening up even more potential uses ahead.