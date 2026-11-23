Time running out to regulate autonomous weapons usage: Red Cross
What's the story
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that it may soon be too late to regulate the use of autonomous weapons. The warning comes as more than 120 countries concluded a week-long conference in Geneva under the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. Despite pressure from rights groups, an agreement to discuss regulating these weapons over two years fell short of the urgent action rights groups said was needed.
Rising threat
AI's role in warfare and weaponry
Autonomous weapons, which operate without human intervention using artificial intelligence or robotics, have become a major concern.
The rapid advancement of AI has led to the development of sophisticated weapon systems for offensive and defensive use.
These include Israel's use of AI in target generation during its Gaza operations and semi-autonomous drones with "last-mile capability" used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
Regulatory demands
Need for legally binding instrument
ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have called for a legally binding instrument with clear prohibitions on weapon use.
The ICRC specifically wants a ban on autonomous weapons targeting personnel, predictable behavior from weapon systems, and limits on their use to military objectives.
Experts warn that if these regulations aren't created soon enough, it could lead to dangerous consequences due to the rapid evolution of autonomous weapons and AI technology.
Unintended consequences
Autonomous weapons already causing civilian deaths
The use of autonomous weapons has already resulted in civilian casualties.
In July, three civilians were killed by a Russian drone guided by an AI system in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
The drone tried to hit a petrol station, probably its intended target, and crashed into a wall instead, killing three people.
Rights groups have also flagged that Israel's AI-assisted targeting methods have led to killings of civilians and those with tenuous links to militant groups during the ongoing war in Gaza.