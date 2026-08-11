After TCS, HCL Tech denies data breach claims
What's the story
HCL Technologies has denied allegations of a data breach by a hacker group. The company said its preliminary investigation revealed no evidence of a compromise to its systems or client environments. The clarification comes after media reports about a hacker group's claim that it had accessed certain employee-related information from HCLTech.
Ongoing inquiry
Data in question could be several years old
HCLTech has said that its initial findings suggest the data in question could be limited in scope and several years old.
The company also stressed that there is no evidence of a breach of its systems or any engagement with its clients.
"The company, however, is undertaking further investigation, and any material findings in this regard will be reported," HCLTech said in an exchange filing.
Rival response
TCS also received a similar cybersecurity alert
The clarification from HCLTech comes a day after its larger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) disclosed a similar cybersecurity-related alert.
TCS had received threat-intelligence information alleging possible exposure of some employee information but found no credible evidence of a breach in its systems or customer environments.
The data referenced in the alert appears to be over four years old and limited to basic employee information, according to TCS.
Hiring surge
Cybersecurity hiring boom across firms
The recent spate of cyber breaches has triggered a hiring spree in cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI) security, and threat intelligence.
Companies like Accenture, EY, TCS, PwC India, IDFC FIRST Bank, Deloitte, NTT DATA, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart Global Tech India, and Wipro are actively looking for cybersecurity professionals.
"Salaries have gone up. Cybersecurity professionals can command salaries starting at ₹25-30 lakh, going up to ₹1.2-1.3 crore or more," Pranshu Upadhyay, regional director, Michael Page India, told ET.