HCLTech, Sarvam to build ₹14,257cr AI data center in Odisha
What's the story
HCLTech has announced its plan to build an artificial intelligence (AI) data center at the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park. The project will be developed in partnership with Sarvam, an AI start-up, and the Government of Odisha. The investment for this project is pegged at ₹14,257 crore, which also includes financial assistance from the state government. The establishment of this AI data center marks HCLTech's foray into India's full-stack AI infrastructure space.
Project details
AI data center to ensure data sovereignty and multilingual access
The AI data center will combine HCLTech's full-stack AI capabilities with Sarvam's foundation models.
This combination will help develop sector-specific AI applications for public and private sector enterprises while meeting the government's data sovereignty requirements.
The platform will also offer multilingual AI-based services, expanding digital access in line with the Centre's vision of making AI accessible to all.
Agreement details
MoU signed for the AI data center project
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the AI data center project was signed by HCLTech, the Odisha government, and Sarvam.
The signing ceremony was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Electronics and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar as well as Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar.
Vision statement
HCLTech's commitment to India's technology landscape
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, emphasized the company's commitment to India's technology industry.
She said, "In line with the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we strive to be an enabler of India's sovereign AI ecosystem with differentiated offerings across the value chain through focused investments and partnerships."