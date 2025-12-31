Health-related queries top Microsoft Copilot AI usage in 2025

Microsoft has released its latest Copilot report, detailing how users have been utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in their day-to-day lives. The report is based on 37.5 million de-identified conversations and highlights a variety of topics, including health, work, creativity, relationships, and leisure. It shows that users are increasingly turning to AI for advice on personal challenges and decisions rather than just information retrieval.

User behavior Health-related queries dominate AI conversations The report shows that health-related queries were the most common across the year, especially on mobile devices. Users turned to Copilot for wellness queries, routine health tracking, and general lifestyle guidance throughout the day. This pattern indicates that AI is increasingly being seen as an always-available health reference, especially in situations where immediacy and privacy matter.

Usage patterns Mobile usage reveals intimate themes Mobile usage showed more intimate and recurring themes than desktop interactions. The data shows that people are more likely to ask sensitive or personal questions on their phones, reinforcing the idea that smartphones have become the primary gateway for AI assistance in daily life rather than just work-related tasks.

User engagement Copilot's role in balancing productivity and leisure In August, programming and gaming conversations showed a clear weekday-weekend split. Coding-related queries peaked during weekdays, while gaming-related discussions rose over weekends. February saw a spike in conversations about relationships and personal growth. Valentine's Day was a key moment when users sought advice, planning help, and emotional support from Copilot.

Late-night inquiries AI usage for reflection and abstract thinking The report also found that conversations about religion and philosophy spiked during late-night and early-morning hours. These sessions were different from daytime usage, which focused more on practical topics like travel. The timing suggests that users turn to AI during quiet hours for reflection and abstract thinking, showing how it can be used as a tool for deeper contemplation beyond just day-to-day tasks.