Hello Robot unveils Stretch 4 home assistant for everyday tasks
Technology
Hello Robot just dropped Stretch 4, a home assistant robot built for real-life needs, not sci-fi fantasies.
It's got a telescoping arm with pincers, a sensor-packed head, and rolls around on wheels.
With safety first and human control via a voice app, Stretch 4 helps out with everyday tasks like meal prep and personal care.
Hello Robot's Stretch 4 sold out
Stretch 4 is already sold out in its first batch, showing serious demand.
Hello Robot worked closely with occupational therapists to make it genuinely helpful for people facing mobility challenges.
Investor Keith Platt says the robot gives him more independence at home: proof that tech can be practical and empowering.