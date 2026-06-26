Helsinki study finds energy spike raised wood-burning pollution in Italy
A new study from the University of Helsinki found that when fossil fuel prices go up, people look for cheaper ways to heat their homes, like burning wood.
In northern Italy, this switch has led to more air pollution and higher levels of harmful chemicals like benzo[a]pyrene, especially after energy costs spiked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas use dropped about 18% in December 2022, but concentrations of benzo[a]pyrene increased at some locations.
Study warns wood-burning could increase deaths
The research showed that if wood burning rises by 30%, 2 million more people could be exposed to illegal pollution levels and deaths from air pollution could jump from 280 to 314 in just one month.
The team also saw similar problems during Greece's financial crisis in winter 2012-13.
Co-author Federico Bianchi emphasized "the broader vulnerability of air quality to energy market volatility," urging policymakers to keep these side effects in mind when tackling rising energy costs.