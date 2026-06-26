Helsinki study finds energy spike raised wood-burning pollution in Italy Technology Jun 26, 2026

A new study from the University of Helsinki found that when fossil fuel prices go up, people look for cheaper ways to heat their homes, like burning wood.

In northern Italy, this switch has led to more air pollution and higher levels of harmful chemicals like benzo[a]pyrene, especially after energy costs spiked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas use dropped about 18% in December 2022, but concentrations of benzo[a]pyrene increased at some locations.