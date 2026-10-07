Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Kagan found that even an impure catalysts can lead to super-pure results, a breakthrough for making precise molecules.

Soai built on this with a clever reaction where the product helps make more of itself, leading to consistently single-handed molecules by 2003.

Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said, "Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai have provided a solution to a chemical mystery that is over a century old: how homochirality can emerge spontaneously. The chemical reactions they have developed are spectacular," and it's already shaping how new drugs are made today.