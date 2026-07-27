Here's when Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold 2 will launch
What's the story
Samsung is reportedly planning to expand its flagship smartphone lineup, adding the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 next year. The new device will join the Galaxy Z Flip 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9, and Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra in Samsung's foldable portfolio. The company has already started early development of the second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold and shared project details with component partners.
Strategic shift
'4+4' flagship strategy for Samsung
Along with the new foldables, Samsung is also expected to launch a Galaxy S27 Pro next year. This would create a "4+4" flagship strategy, with four Galaxy S phones and four foldables each year.
The second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold could have the same display size specs as its predecessor but could be produced in larger numbers now that the concept has been tested in the market.
Launch details
Expected timeline for Galaxy Z TriFold launch
The second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series around July next year.
This would be a departure from Samsung's usual practice of launching special edition devices separately.
The company has already started work on the new model, with early development and project details shared with component partners.