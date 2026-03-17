Hexaware's Agentverse offers 600+ AI agents to supercharge business operations

Hexaware just launched Agentverse, a new platform packed with more than 600 prebuilt AI agents designed to make business tasks way easier. It connects smoothly with common tools like CRMs, IT systems, data platforms, and chat apps, so companies can automate and speed up their daily operations without much hassle.

Boost efficiency and cut costs with Agentverse Agentverse is all about boosting efficiency.

Hexaware says it could help teams get 40% to 60% more done and cut response times by up to 80% across chat, email, voice, and SMS.

Plus, it aims to bump up user satisfaction by as much as 35%, while also slashing costs by nearly half.

Platform can help with IT support, HR queries, financial tasks This platform isn't just techy talk: it's built for real-world stuff like handling IT support tickets faster, answering HR questions and processing requests, managing inventory smoothly, and even helping with financial tasks such as financial planning and reconciliations.

The idea: less manual work for humans; more time for what matters.