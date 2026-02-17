Hexaware's RapidX is an AI platform for enterprise software development
Hexaware just launched an open version of RapidX, its AI-powered platform.
Announced with native integration with Replit (an AI platform that converts natural-language descriptions into secure, production-ready enterprise software), RapidX is all about making enterprise software development way faster and easier.
The platform can reduce delivery timelines from weeks to days
RapidX uses AI agents to handle everything from gathering requirements and designing architecture to testing, deployment, and modernizing old systems.
It runs securely on your own AWS cloud, keeps your data private, and reduces delivery timelines from weeks to days.
Features like code comprehension and natural-language coding mean less grunt work for devs.
The platform has already been used in various industries
Teams have already used RapidX for things like pharmaceutical simulations and app prototyping. Others have used the platform to modernize legacy systems.
Investors seem impressed too—Hexaware's stock jumped over 3% after the news.