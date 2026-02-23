HFCL, IIT Delhi join forces to develop next-gen internet cables

IIT Delhi will tackle the science side

IIT Delhi, with Professor Deepak Jain as the Principal Investigator, is tackling the science side—think optical physics and engineering—while HFCL will contribute manufacturing expertise from its India plants and use its NABL-accredited laboratories for testing and validation.

As HFCL's MD Mahendra Nahata puts it, they're excited to bring real-world insights so this breakthrough isn't just cool in the lab but actually works at scale.