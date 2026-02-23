HFCL, IIT Delhi join forces to develop next-gen internet cables
HFCL and IIT Delhi are teaming up to create hollow-core fiber—a new kind of internet cable that uses air instead of glass to send data faster and with less energy.
This tech could power future 6G networks, quantum communication, and super-fast data centers, all while keeping up with the huge demands from AI and cloud computing.
IIT Delhi will tackle the science side
IIT Delhi, with Professor Deepak Jain as the Principal Investigator, is tackling the science side—think optical physics and engineering—while HFCL will contribute manufacturing expertise from its India plants and use its NABL-accredited laboratories for testing and validation.
As HFCL's MD Mahendra Nahata puts it, they're excited to bring real-world insights so this breakthrough isn't just cool in the lab but actually works at scale.
This project could reduce transmission latency and energy consumption, and support high-capacity, latency-sensitive applications such as 6G, quantum communication and AI-driven data infrastructure.
Plus, industry-academic teamwork helps make sure these innovations aren't just ideas—they are translated toward scalable, manufacturable solutions for commercial deployment.