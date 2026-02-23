HFCL, IIT Delhi to develop hollow-core fiber for 6G networks
HFCL is teaming up with IIT Delhi to develop hollow-core fiber (HCF), a new kind of optical fiber that could power super-fast 6G and quantum networks.
Supported by the Department of Telecommunications, the project brings together HFCL's manufacturing know-how from its Hyderabad, Goa, and Chennai plants with IIT Delhi's research expertise.
HCF can reduce transmission latency and energy consumption
Hollow-core fiber is a big leap in internet tech—it is an emerging optical technology that reduces transmission latency and energy consumption, which means less lag and lower energy use.
This is especially useful for data centers and future networks that need to handle massive amounts of data quickly.
By working on this tech in India, the team hopes to make the country more self-reliant for upcoming 6G upgrades.
India is pursuing initiatives to strengthen its indigenous capabilities
HCF is being explored globally for high-capacity, long-haul, and latency-sensitive applications, although research and testing are ongoing.
Now, India is pursuing initiatives to strengthen its indigenous capabilities for developing faster, smarter networks.