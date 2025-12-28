Hidden volcanoes could trigger global crisis, warn scientists
Turns out, some of the world's most dangerous volcanoes are the ones we barely talk about.
Scientists say hidden giants like Toba in Indonesia and Cerro Blanco in Argentina have been quiet for thousands of years, but could erupt without much warning—potentially changing the climate and impacting millions.
Unlike famous spots like Mount Etna, these "sleeping" volcanoes often fly under the radar.
Why this matters: monitoring gaps put us at risk
Toba's last eruption nearly wiped out humanity 74,000 years ago—a reminder that even dormant volcanoes can cause massive trouble.
And with less than half of Earth's active volcanoes properly monitored right now, scientists are urging better tech and more attention for these overlooked hotspots.
Closing these gaps could help us spot threats early and avoid a global disaster.