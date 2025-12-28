Hidden volcanoes could trigger global crisis, warn scientists Technology Dec 28, 2025

Turns out, some of the world's most dangerous volcanoes are the ones we barely talk about.

Scientists say hidden giants like Toba in Indonesia and Cerro Blanco in Argentina have been quiet for thousands of years, but could erupt without much warning—potentially changing the climate and impacting millions.

Unlike famous spots like Mount Etna, these "sleeping" volcanoes often fly under the radar.