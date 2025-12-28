Beware! SBI users are getting scam links on WhatsApp

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning for customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) . The alert comes in light of a fraudulent message that is doing the rounds online. The PIB cautioned users against messages asking them to download and install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards. It stressed that such links are part of an ongoing SMS and WhatsApp scam.

Caution advised PIB's warning against downloading unknown files The PIB stressed that SBI never sends links or APK files over SMS or WhatsApp. It also urged users not to download unknown files or click on such links. The Bureau shared a screenshot of the fake message as an example of the kind of deceptive messages that scammers are using to lure and trap customers.

Ongoing vigilance SBI and PIB's repeated warnings against online scams This isn't the first time such scams have been flagged. Both the Centre and SBI have issued repeated warnings to alert customers. Just last month, SBI had warned its customers about an ongoing online scam, urging them not to click on links or download APK files to redeem "reward points." The PIB also issued a similar warning on social media about fraudsters who may harm users through such links and messages.