Himalayan lichen moths: 2 new species discovered in India
Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) just discovered two new lichen moth species, Caulocera hollowayi from Sikkim and Asura buxa from West Bengal.
Their findings, published this month, add to India's growing list of unique Himalayan creatures.
9 new moth species recorded
Researchers used close-up analysis of wing patterns and body structures to confirm these are brand-new species.
They also spotted seven other moths never recorded in India before, bringing nine fresh additions to the country's biodiversity.
Lichen moths help track air quality
Lichen moth caterpillars feed only on lichens, which are highly sensitive to pollution, so they actually help scientists track air quality.
ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee called it a big step for understanding India's rich nature, especially in the Himalayas.