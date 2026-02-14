'Hire a human' AI service gets roasted in review
RentAHuman.ai, launched this month, lets artificial intelligence agents hire real people for physical tasks.
The idea drew a huge crowd—over 200,000 signups in week one—but Wired's Reece Rogers found out the reality is way less impressive than the hype.
No gigs at 1st, then spammy messages
Rogers set his rate at $20 an hour (even dropped to $5), initially got zero gigs, though he was later accepted almost immediately for a $110 flower-delivery bounty.
He posted tasks like "listen to a podcast and tweet about it" for $10—still no takers.
When he finally landed a flower delivery job, he got swamped with spammy messages from the AI agent every half hour.
Raises questions about using untested AI platforms for human work
Many of the jobs appeared to be marketing stunts, and there were no ratings or ways to resolve problems.
Rogers called it "an extension of the circular AI hype machine" and left.
His experience shows that even viral tech ideas can fall flat—and raises real questions about trusting untested AI platforms with human work.