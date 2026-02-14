No gigs at 1st, then spammy messages

Rogers set his rate at $20 an hour (even dropped to $5), initially got zero gigs, though he was later accepted almost immediately for a $110 flower-delivery bounty.

He posted tasks like "listen to a podcast and tweet about it" for $10—still no takers.

When he finally landed a flower delivery job, he got swamped with spammy messages from the AI agent every half hour.