Hisense launches U7SE Mini-LED TVs in India from ₹63,990

U7SE delivers 144Hz gaming and VRR

Gamers will appreciate the native 144Hz refresh rate (and an even smoother 165Hz Game Mode on the 100-inch model), along with HDMI 2.1 ports and VRR support for current-generation gaming consoles.

The Hi-View AI Engine tweaks picture settings automatically, while a built-in Devialet-tuned subwoofer boosts bass without extra speakers.

You also get hands-free voice control and an AI sensor that adapts to your room's lighting, making these TVs a pretty solid pick if you want both style and substance.