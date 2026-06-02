Hisense launches U7SE Mini-LED TVs in India from ₹63,990
Hisense just dropped its new U7SE Mini-LED TVs in India, starting at ₹63,990 and ranging from 55-inch to a massive 100-inch.
These TVs aim for top-notch visuals with Full Array Local Dimming and Hi-QLED Color tech, plus they're packed with smart features thanks to the VIDAA OS.
U7SE delivers 144Hz gaming and VRR
Gamers will appreciate the native 144Hz refresh rate (and an even smoother 165Hz Game Mode on the 100-inch model), along with HDMI 2.1 ports and VRR support for current-generation gaming consoles.
The Hi-View AI Engine tweaks picture settings automatically, while a built-in Devialet-tuned subwoofer boosts bass without extra speakers.
You also get hands-free voice control and an AI sensor that adapts to your room's lighting, making these TVs a pretty solid pick if you want both style and substance.