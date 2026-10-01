Hiyd unveils microsuction watch tracker for heart rate and sleep
Technology
Hiyd just revealed a health tracker that attaches to the back of your watch via microsuction, so you can track your heart rate and sleep without giving up your favorite style.
Thanks to clever microsuction technology, it fits under your watch (no magnets or adhesives needed) and syncs data to an app.
Salah Batroukh's tracker uses AI
Created by former Apple engineer Salah Batroukh, Hiyd's device uses AI to make tracking more accurate by recognizing activities like walking or running.
The app goes beyond calorie counting, offering insights on how what you eat affects your sleep and performance.
With over 16,000 people already in and a Kickstarter launch set for November, it's clear people are excited for this new way to wear smart tech.