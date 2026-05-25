HMD launches Vibe 2 5G as India's 1st Indus phone
HMD just dropped the Vibe 2 5G in India, calling it the country's first phone with Indus by Sarvam AI.
Geared toward young users, it goes on sale May 26 on Flipkart for an introductory price of ₹9,499.
HMD is teaming up with Sarvam AI and Flipkart to make tech a bit more accessible and innovative for everyone.
Android 16 phone with 6,000mAh battery
Running Android 16 and powered by a zippy octa-core processor, the Vibe 2 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with fast charging.
You get a smooth display with a 120Hz refresh rate display and IP64 water and dust resistance, handy for everyday life.
For photos, there's a 50MP Dual AI camera system and an improved selfie camera (8MP).
The phone comes in two storage options (64GB or 128GB) and three colors: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink.