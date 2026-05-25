HMD launches Vibe 2 5G as India's 1st Indus phone Technology May 25, 2026

HMD just dropped the Vibe 2 5G in India, calling it the country's first phone with Indus by Sarvam AI.

Geared toward young users, it goes on sale May 26 on Flipkart for an introductory price of ₹9,499.

HMD is teaming up with Sarvam AI and Flipkart to make tech a bit more accessible and innovative for everyone.