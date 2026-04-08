Hong Kong's ScoPix debuts Starlight-AI binoculars identifying animals and landmarks
ScoPix, a Hong Kong startup, just dropped some seriously cool night-vision binoculars that don't just help you see in the dark: they actually tell you what you're looking at.
These Starlight-AI Binoculars can spot animals, objects, and landmarks even in pitch-black conditions, sharing names and habitat info on the spot.
It's like having a pocket wildlife guide for your late-night adventures.
Starlight-AI binoculars 300m range and 4K
The binoculars have a powerful CMOS sensor and infrared system for clear views up to 300 meters (about 985 feet), plus 8x digital zoom.
You can snap 8MP photos or record crisp 4K video, and they're built tough with dust and splash resistance.
ScoPix launched these on Kickstarter starting at $291, with shipping planned for August 2026, perfect timing if you want to level up your next camping trip or stargazing session.