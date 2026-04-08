Hong Kong's ScoPix debuts Starlight-AI binoculars identifying animals and landmarks Technology Apr 08, 2026

ScoPix, a Hong Kong startup, just dropped some seriously cool night-vision binoculars that don't just help you see in the dark: they actually tell you what you're looking at.

These Starlight-AI Binoculars can spot animals, objects, and landmarks even in pitch-black conditions, sharing names and habitat info on the spot.

It's like having a pocket wildlife guide for your late-night adventures.