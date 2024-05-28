Next Article

Honor 200 is a mid-range model while 200 Pro is a flagship smartphone

Honor 200 and 200 Pro confirmed to launch in India

By Mudit Dube 10:42 am May 28, 202410:42 am

What's the story Following their successful debut in China, Honor's new premium smartphones, the 200 and 200 Pro, are confirmed to arrive in India soon. The announcement was made by a company executive who also shared a teaser of the smartphones, highlighting their on-device AI features. The company is additionally hinting at the introduction of another model, the Honor Magic 6 Pro, to the Indian market.

Device specs

Specifications of Honor 200

The Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000-nits peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone offers up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with options for either 256GB or 512GB storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera, and a tertiary telephoto camera with a Sony IMX856 sensor.

Pro specs

Honor 200 Pro: How it differs from the regular model

The Honor 200 Pro shares similar specifications with the Honor 200 but comes with some upgrades. It features a slightly larger display at 6.78-inch and is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 735 GPU. The device offers up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with options for either 256GB or 512GB storage or even 1TB storage for top variant.

Pricing

Pricing details of Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro

In China, the Honor 200 is priced starting at approximately ₹31,000 for the base variant and goes up to approximately ₹37,000 for the top-end model. The Honor 200 Pro starts at around ₹40,000 for its base variant and goes up to approximately ₹51,000 for its top variant. The specific launch date and pricing details for India are yet to be announced.