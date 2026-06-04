Honor begins Magic V6 rollout in Europe Middle East Asia-Pacific

Compact foldable with flagship hardware

The Magic V6 packs a compact design, just 8.75mm thick when folded and weighing 219 g. It offers a crisp 6.52-inch outer screen and a roomy 7.95-inch inner display that's tougher against creases.

Under the hood: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, Android 16 OS, up to 16GB RAM, and storage options up to 1TB.

The battery is a hefty 6,660mAh with fast 80W charging; plus it's dust- and water-resistant (IP68/IP69).

For photos: triple rear cameras (50MP main, 64MP telephoto, and 50MP ultra-wide), and Quick Share lets you easily swap files like AirDrop.