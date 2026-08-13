Honor launches robot phone in China with 200MP camera arm
Honor just dropped its Robot Phone in China, and it's turning heads for good reason.
The big highlight? A built-in robotic arm that holds a 200MP camera with advanced stabilization, letting you shoot from all kinds of angles.
It'll set you back about $1,500 (RMB 9,999), but for now, it's only available in China (no global launch plans yet).
Honor Robot phone features titanium gimbal
The robotic arm uses Honor's Titanium Agile Gimbal and Super Steel Flip Motor to move the camera smoothly at speeds up to 360 degrees per second.
It's way smaller, while increasing structural strength by 200%, plus you get AI subject tracking, easy one-tap rotation, and support for the Yoyo AI assistant.
The camera tech benefits from Honor's partnership with ARRI and supports the LOGC3 recording format.
Under the hood: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a sharp OLED display, and a massive battery, pretty much everything power users could want.