Honor Magic V Flip 2 folds with 200MP camera
Honor just dropped its latest foldable, the Magic V Flip 2, and it's turning heads with a huge 200MP main camera and a clever cover display for instant photo previews.
Launching August 28 for CNY 5,999 (about $835), this phone is aimed at anyone who loves standout photos and style in one package.
Meanwhile, the phone comes in these colors
You get dual rear cameras—200MP main and 50MP ultra-wide macro—plus a sharp 50MP selfie lens, all boosted by AI tools like Ultra-Wide Portrait mode and up to 30x Super Zoom.
The four-inch cover screen offers a unique preview experience and playful features.
For those into fashion, there's even a crystal-inspired edition designed with Prof. Jimmy Choo.
Plus: fast charging (wired or wireless), big battery life, up to 16GB RAM/1TB storage, and color options including purple, white, grey—and that sparkly special edition.