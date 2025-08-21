Next Article
IBM's AI is transforming the sports experience for fans
IBM is giving sports fans a major upgrade by bringing AI, cloud, and data tech to big events like Wimbledon and the US Open.
Their platforms pulled in 40 million digital users at the US Open by serving up real-time stats and personalized content.
As Tyler Sidell from IBM suggests, they're just getting started on making sports more interactive for everyone.
IBM's AI innovations in sports
From delivering multi-language race recaps with Ferrari in Formula 1 to blending tradition with tech at the Masters golf tournament, IBM's AI is everywhere.
They're even helping Sevilla FC scout players smarter.
With their Watsonx platform, IBM hopes these innovations will not only make being a fan more fun but also help teams connect with audiences in new ways.