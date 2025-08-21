IBM's AI is transforming the sports experience for fans Technology Aug 21, 2025

IBM is giving sports fans a major upgrade by bringing AI, cloud, and data tech to big events like Wimbledon and the US Open.

Their platforms pulled in 40 million digital users at the US Open by serving up real-time stats and personalized content.

As Tyler Sidell from IBM suggests, they're just getting started on making sports more interactive for everyone.