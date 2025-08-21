ISRO's insistence on safety delayed Axiom-4 launch
ISRO chief V. Narayanan says SpaceX's Falcon 9 team didn't take a liquid oxygen leak seriously enough before the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS in 2025.
The problem popped up during a post-static fire test, but SpaceX was slow to share details or find the source.
There was a crack in the oxidizer line
Turns out, there was a crack in the oxidizer line—a big deal that could have ended badly if missed.
Thanks to ISRO's insistence on a deeper investigation, repairs were made and the launch got moved from June 11 to June 25 so safety came first.
Narayanan's experience helped ISRO ensure safety on Axiom-4
Narayanan's experience with rocket engines and human spaceflight contributed to ISRO's strict safety approach on Axiom-4.
His leadership mattered for Axiom-4 and will be key for Gaganyaan in 2027, where Indian astronauts are set to fly into orbit on an Indian-built craft.