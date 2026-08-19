Honor Robot Phone goes on sale: What makes it special?
What's the story
Honor has officially launched its innovative 'Robot Phone' in China. The device, which is priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately ₹1.32 lakh), is now up for grabs on the company's official website and other retail platforms. The smartphone comes with a unique 200MP gimbal camera system as its main highlight, offering a distinct approach to photography and video recording.
Device specifications
What about its availability and pricing?
The Robot Phone is available in two variants: 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.
The base variant is priced at CNY 9,999 while the higher-end model costs CNY 12,999 (around ₹1.72 lakh).
However, it's important to note that these prices are for the Chinese market and do not reflect official pricing in India or elsewhere.
Tech features
Gimbal camera system as a major highlight
The standout feature of the Robot Phone is its 200MP gimbal camera system. Unlike traditional smartphone camera modules, this one is mounted on a moving gimbal mechanism.
Honor has also integrated this camera system into the phone's broader AI experience, with its Yoyo assistant able to interact with the hardware and contribute to the device's robot-inspired functionality.
Market reach
Robot phone currently limited to China
Honor has confirmed that the Robot Phone will be exclusive to China for now.
This means international users will have to wait for a future generation or a change in the company's availability plans.
The first-generation model is also expected to have limited supply in its home market.