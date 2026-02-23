Honor's 1st humanoid robot to debut at MWC 2026
Honor is stepping into the world of humanoid robots, debuting its first AI-powered bot in Barcelona on March 1, a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 begins.
This makes Honor the first big smartphone brand to try its hand at full-size robots, aiming for smoother human-machine teamwork under its ALPHA PLAN.
The robot is built for real-world tasks like shopping and will team up with a special Robot Phone that acts as its brain and controller.
The bot will sport a glass-covered hollow face
The robot rocks a glass-covered hollow face and appears to have a forehead visor that could feature a camera to help it avoid obstacles and answer questions about what it sees.
It's got full limbs for moving around and interacting with people, and may rely on smart tech such as mapping for navigation, vision-language AI for understanding the world, and whole-body balance control.
Its "Alpha" branding matches the Robot Phone, which also bears the branding.
Honor's lineup at MWC will include foldable Magic V6 phone
Besides the robot, Honor's lineup at MWC includes the new Magic V6 foldable phone (think slimmer design and bigger battery), plus the Robot Phone with a retractable gimbal camera that tracks subjects, the MagicPad 4 tablet, and MagicBook Pro 14 laptop.
You can check out all these demos at their booth if you're around Hall 3!