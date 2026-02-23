Honor's 1st humanoid robot to debut at MWC 2026

The bot will sport a glass-covered hollow face

The robot rocks a glass-covered hollow face and appears to have a forehead visor that could feature a camera to help it avoid obstacles and answer questions about what it sees.

It's got full limbs for moving around and interacting with people, and may rely on smart tech such as mapping for navigation, vision-language AI for understanding the world, and whole-body balance control.

Its "Alpha" branding matches the Robot Phone, which also bears the branding.