How a farmer in Maharashtra uses ChatGPT for his farming
Technology
Wable Kaka, a farmer from Maharashtra and a Class 10 dropout, is trending after a viral Instagram video showed how he uses ChatGPT in Marathi to level up his farming.
His neat rows of coconut, jamun, and guava trees got attention—but it's his tech-savvy approach that really stands out.
From soil health to logo making
Wable Kaka chats with ChatGPT about everything from soil health to fighting off insects.
The AI even calls him "Wable ji" now!
He's also using it for creative stuff like designing packaging and making logos for his produce.
Wable Kaka's vision for the future of farming
He wants to build a community where farmers help each other out by sharing knowledge and resources.
Wable Kaka encourages others to see farming as meaningful work—and shows how tech can make rural life smarter and more connected.