The launch is now rescheduled for Friday

How a last-minute glitch grounded NASA's telescope rescue mission

By Mudit Dube 12:04 pm Jul 03, 202612:04 pm

What's the story

A crucial mission to save NASA's Swift Observatory has been postponed due to a last-minute launch problem. The issue arose when Northrop Grumman's rocket-launching plane, which was supposed to carry a spacecraft for the operation, encountered a software glitch and had to abort its flight on Thursday. The problem has since been fixed and another attempt is planned for later today.