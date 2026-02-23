How a no-code tool won a global AI hackathon
Michal Nedoszytko, a cardiologist from Poland, created PostVisit.ai—an AI assistant that turns doctors' advice into simple, clear summaries for patients.
He built it in just seven days using no-code tools during hospital shifts and travel.
The project stood out globally, finishing in the top three at Anthropic's hackathon (around 13,000 entries).
Tool helps patients understand and remember what their doctor said
PostVisit.ai helps patients actually understand and remember what their doctor said—covering doctor's recommendations, medication instructions, and follow-up plans.
It cuts through medical jargon and aims to improve treatment adherence.
By providing post-visit summaries and information, it supports doctors without replacing them and aims to reduce burnout.
Nedoszytko used 'vibe coding' to build the tool
Instead of traditional coding, Nedoszytko used "vibe coding"—basically describing what he wanted in plain language while the AI handled the tech side.
This shows how no-code platforms can let anyone with good ideas (not just engineers) quickly build tools that make healthcare more accessible.