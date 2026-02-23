How a no-code tool won a global AI hackathon Technology Feb 23, 2026

Michal Nedoszytko, a cardiologist from Poland, created PostVisit.ai—an AI assistant that turns doctors' advice into simple, clear summaries for patients.

He built it in just seven days using no-code tools during hospital shifts and travel.

The project stood out globally, finishing in the top three at Anthropic's hackathon (around 13,000 entries).