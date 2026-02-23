How AI can help healthcare: Insights from India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just wrapped up in New Delhi, bringing together experts to chat about how artificial intelligence is changing healthcare.
Hosted by UiT The Arctic University of Norway, the session was led by Prof. Dilip K Prasad with an intro from Dr. Arif Ahmed Sekh.
Panelists' take on the matter
Panelists like Dr. Kiran D Sekhar and Dr. Tanuj Bhatia highlighted that while AI can do a lot for medicine, it needs solid clinical testing, ethical guardrails, and real human oversight to actually help patients safely.
Need for international collaboration
The session also highlighted opportunities for international collaboration, including the AI4Fertility workshop in Tromso, Norway, saying global collaboration and shared ethical rules are key if we want AI in healthcare to really make a difference for everyone.