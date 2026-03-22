How AI helped designer find a house in Bengaluru
Technology
Bengaluru product designer Sunal Sood went viral after sharing how he used AI to make house-hunting easier.
He joked on X, "House hunting in Bangalore is a full-time job. So I hired an AI," and people loved seeing tech solve real-life hassles.
Sood used Comet tool to scan Facebook housing groups
Sood used a tool called Comet that scanned Facebook housing groups, filtered out spam and broker posts, checked commute times to his key spots, and organized contact info into easy-to-use links—all in one tidy summary.
Netizens cheered him on
The results were solid: Sood got 20 leads, visited four places, and landed a new home.
Netizens cheered him on with comments like "This is the best use of AI" and "Beautiful house finalized," showing just how much this practical hack resonated online.