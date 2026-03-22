How AI helped designer find a house in Bengaluru

Sood used a tool called Comet that scanned Facebook housing groups, filtered out spam and broker posts, checked commute times to his key spots, and organized contact info into easy-to-use links—all in one tidy summary.

Netizens cheered him on

The results were solid: Sood got 20 leads, visited four places, and landed a new home.

Netizens cheered him on with comments like "This is the best use of AI" and "Beautiful house finalized," showing just how much this practical hack resonated online.