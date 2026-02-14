How AI is helping India keep its satellites safe
India is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to keep space safer for satellites.
Digantara Industries, led by Anirudh Sharma, has designed a software for a space domain awareness application, which uses AI to primarily assess any changes, patterns or violations of objects in orbit, and currently uses statistical models to predict where objects will be seven days later—helping prevent collisions that could damage billion-dollar satellites.
Pixxel Space and Digantara are leading the charge
Digantara specializes in space situational awareness, has designed AI software for assessment and analytics, and is developing algorithms for its next satellites to enable autonomous operations.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Pixxel Space uses AI to process massive amounts of satellite images for things like farming and security. Their Aurora platform mixes high-res and hyperspectral data, giving a clearer picture of our planet.
Solar-powered space data centers and autonomous satellites are also on the horizon, showing how AI is reshaping the future of space tech.