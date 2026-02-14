How AI is helping India keep its satellites safe

Pixxel Space and Digantara are leading the charge

Digantara specializes in space situational awareness, has designed AI software for assessment and analytics, and is developing algorithms for its next satellites to enable autonomous operations.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Pixxel Space uses AI to process massive amounts of satellite images for things like farming and security. Their Aurora platform mixes high-res and hyperspectral data, giving a clearer picture of our planet.

Solar-powered space data centers and autonomous satellites are also on the horizon, showing how AI is reshaping the future of space tech.