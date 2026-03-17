How AI is transforming the manufacturing sector
On February 12, more than 1,200 industry leaders gathered at the Fairmont Hotel in Mumbai for the seventh India Inc on the Move (IIOTM) conference.
With a theme of "The Future is Here: Smart. Sustainable. AI-Driven Manufacturing," the event packed in more than 30 sessions and featured insights from more than 80 speakers.
Highlights of the event
The focus was on how AI is reshaping manufacturing: think autonomous factories, digital skills, smarter data use, and greener energy.
There were also hands-on demos and exhibits from 13 partner companies, plus talks on topics like responsible AI and eco-friendly packaging.
Real-world examples of AI in action
IIOTM 2026 highlighted how manufacturers are moving beyond small pilot projects to actually running large-scale operations powered by AI.
The event offered real-world examples across industries like automotive, FMCG, life sciences, and more, showing that smart tech isn't just hype; it's quickly becoming reality.