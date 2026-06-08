How Apple's AI wake-up call triggered Siri overhaul
What's the story
A crucial leadership meeting in early 2025 revamped Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter. The gathering was a major turning point that changed the company's approach to AI and its future goals. It led to internal restructuring, a more extensive Gemini integration, and delays to several future products. Apple realized it was lagging behind in the fast-paced world of AI while others were moving at lightning speed.
Executive meeting
The meeting that changed everything
The high-stakes meeting was held in a conference room near Apple's software engineering division. It was attended by several top executives, including ex-Human Interface Design chief Alan Dye and Apple Vision Products Group head Mike Rockwell. The discussion revolved around Apple's AI challenges and the delayed revamp of Siri. Team leaders acknowledged the gravity of the situation and agreed that urgent action was needed to keep the company from falling further behind.
Strategic shifts
The slow progress on Siri
Software chief Craig Federighi led much of the discussion, with Rockwell tasked to address Apple's AI and Siri-related shortcomings. However, progress on Siri was slow as some senior executives were hesitant to fully embrace the proposed roadmap. The decision to revamp Siri also left Apple looking for more leadership for its AI models. After a long search, Amar Subramanya was picked as a key player to help lead the company's AI efforts.
Strategic partnership
The Cook effect and the Google partnership
As Apple struggled to catch up with competitors, Rockwell started looking for outside solutions to speed up development. This led to Apple's first deal with Google to use Gemini models and Google Cloud infrastructure. The partnership was aimed at accelerating the development of Apple's next-generation Foundation Models. After the meeting, CEO Tim Cook became more involved in Apple's AI strategy and changed his view of artificial intelligence from a supporting technology to a key part of future operating system upgrades.