How Apple's AI wake-up call triggered Siri overhaul

Strategic partnership

The Cook effect and the Google partnership

As Apple struggled to catch up with competitors, Rockwell started looking for outside solutions to speed up development. This led to Apple's first deal with Google to use Gemini models and Google Cloud infrastructure. The partnership was aimed at accelerating the development of Apple's next-generation Foundation Models. After the meeting, CEO Tim Cook became more involved in Apple's AI strategy and changed his view of artificial intelligence from a supporting technology to a key part of future operating system upgrades.