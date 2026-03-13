How animals are adapting to climate change
Technology
Ever wondered how animals are coping as the planet heats up?
Scientists in behavioral ecology are tracking how creatures adapt, like changing their foraging and mating habits, to survive in a changing world.
These insights aren't just cool trivia; they're actually helping us fight biodiversity loss and rethink city planning so wildlife can thrive alongside us.
Tech in the wild
Thanks to gadgets like GPS trackers and bio-logging sensors, researchers can now follow animals in real time, even across huge areas.
This tech reveals migration routes, social patterns, and adaptation tricks, vital information for protecting endangered species and building cities where both people and animals can get along.