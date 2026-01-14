How Apple will customize Google Gemini AI for Siri

Apple is working with Google to use its Gemini AI technology for enhancing Siri 's capabilities. However, the Cupertino giant plans to customize this technology on its own, without any Google or Gemini branding. The move comes as part of a larger plan to improve Siri's performance and user experience.

Customization strategy Apple's independent fine-tuning of Gemini AI According to a report by The Information, Apple will have the option to ask Google for specific tweaks in the Gemini model. However, the tech giant can also fine-tune this AI technology independently. This way, it can make sure that the responses from Gemini align with its own standards and preferences.

Branding absence No Google branding on Siri's AI answers The report also highlights that the current prototype of Apple's Gemini-based system doesn't have any Google or Gemini branding in its AI responses. This suggests a clear departure from the conventional practice of integrating third-party brands into digital assistant technologies. However, it's important to note that this could change in the final version of the product.

Enhanced capabilities Gemini-powered Siri to offer detailed answers, emotional support The Information's report also sheds light on the improved capabilities of the Gemini-powered Siri. Apple hopes this new version will give more detailed answers to questions about world knowledge and provide better emotional support. This is a major improvement over the current system, which often just provides links for users to visit instead of directly answering their queries.

Hybrid model Apple's hybrid approach to Siri's new version Apple's head of software, Craig Federighi, had previously revealed that the company was trying to build a hybrid model for Siri. This would combine two different systems: one for executing current commands and another based on large language models. The new version of Siri will still rely on technology stored on Apple devices for certain common tasks but also handle cases where the user's question isn't clearly understood.