How ChatGPT helped a dog beat cancer

After Rosie's diagnosis, Conyngham asked ChatGPT for advice and was pointed toward immunotherapy and DNA sequencing. He followed up by analyzing Rosie's tumor mutations with AlphaFold, then worked with UNSW scientists to make a custom mRNA vaccine, in under two months; Conyngham paid about $3,000 to have Rosie's DNA sequenced.

The results

Conyngham drove about 10 hours in December 2025 for Rosie's first injection; a booster was later administered (timing not specified in source).

Within a week the tumor began visibly shrinking; later reporting described a substantial reduction (reported estimates vary, roughly 50%-75%), and she was back chasing rabbits soon after.

The vaccine wasn't a total cure but gave Rosie more good days, and showed how AI can help regular people tackle big problems without waiting on big pharma.