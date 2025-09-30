How Google's AI tools are transforming education
In 2025, Google's AI tools—Gemini (formerly Bard) and NotebookLM—are shaking up how students learn.
Instead of just memorizing facts, you can now interact with lessons that adapt to your interests and goals.
Personalized learning experience
Google's Ben Gomes suggests that these AI tools boost not just what you learn but also how motivated and connected you feel.
You can upload your own notes or research to build custom study helpers, while features like Gemini's Guided Learning mode encourage real problem-solving.
Real-time feedback and different response styles mean everyone gets support that fits them.
Support for teachers and global access
Teachers aren't left out—AI helps with things like lesson planning and grading so they have more time for creative teaching.
Plus, built-in translation makes lessons accessible worldwide.
Google is also investing $1 billion in training and free access to these tools so more people can benefit from smarter education everywhere.