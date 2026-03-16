How ice patch collapse triggered deadly Uttarkashi flash flood

Satellite images showed a large ice patch of about 0.25 sq km (roughly 46-47 American football fields, or about 35 soccer fields) that appeared in recent imagery prior to the August 5, 2025 flood. It had vanished by August 5, 2025 (the day of the flash flood), leaving deep scars behind.

Researchers call for more satellite monitoring to spot risks early

When the ice patch broke off and slid down 1,700 meters into a stream below, it mixed with meltwater and debris to unleash a powerful flash flood.

Researchers warn that these exposed patches are signs of glaciers melting faster than before and say more satellite monitoring could help spot risks early and keep mountain communities safer.