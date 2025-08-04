How ISRO's NASA team saved Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission

Even after the initial assessment suggested the problems were minor, ISRO insisted on digging deeper. Thanks to their determination, a hidden crack in the oxidizer line—a real safety risk—was found and fixed before launch. This move kept the crew safe and made sure the mission went smoothly.

Lessons learned for India's future in space

Being part of this mission gave ISRO scientists hands-on experience with astronaut health monitoring and live operations at both Kennedy and Houston control centers.

As ISRO Chair Dr. V Narayanan put it, this was an "important classroom" for India's future in space.

Insights from Shukla's 18-day trip will help train new astronauts as India gears up for its own space station by 2035—and even bigger goals after that.