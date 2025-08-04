India is developing a next-gen malaria vaccine: Here's all

ICMR is developing AdFalciVax, a next-gen malaria vaccine that goes after two key stages of the deadliest malaria parasite, Plasmodium falciparum. Created in Bhubaneswar, it's designed to give stronger and longer protection than current options.

How is it different from existing vaccines? Unlike older vaccines that target just one stage, AdFalciVax aims at both early and sexual stages of the parasite—meaning it could protect individuals and help cut down on transmission.

It's made using a safe bacteria called Lactococcus lactis.

When will it be available in the market? AdFalciVax is still in preclinical testing and might take about 6-7 years before hitting the market.

ICMR plans to license it out with technical support and a small royalty fee.