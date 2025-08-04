Google Messages gets end-to-end encryption on iOS
Google Messages just dropped some cool updates to make chatting smoother and more secure.
There's a sleek new contact details page with easy-to-tap buttons, plus Wear OS users get grouped suggested replies and a revamped keypad.
Big news for privacy fans: cross-platform RCS chats between Android and iOS now have end-to-end encryption, so your messages stay private.
Other notable features in the update
The app's Details page is now full-screen for better message visibility, and you can finally customize group chat icons or delete messages for everyone in RCS chats.
You also get options to snooze notifications and check RCS status before starting new chats.
Sharing pics or videos? The redesigned camera and gallery let you send them in original quality—so no more blurry memes or grainy selfies.