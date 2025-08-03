Next Article
Iron-rich bio-fortified potatoes to hit Indian farms soon
Get ready for a new kind of potato—bio-fortified and packed with iron—set to roll out across India.
The International Potato Center (CIP) is teaming up with Indian researchers to help fight nutritional deficiencies and give farmers better market opportunities.
These iron-rich spuds are being adapted specially for local farms.
Regional seed center in UP to boost efforts
A new regional center near Agra will soon supply high-quality potato seeds, thanks to support from the UP government and National Horticulture Board.
Plus, bio-fortified sweet potatoes rich in Vitamin A are already growing in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Assam—so more nutritious crops (and better earnings for farmers) are on the way.