Ocean heating causing 'staggering' decline in marine life: Study

A new study has revealed that chronic ocean heating is driving a "staggering and deeply concerning" decline in marine life. The research found that fish populations have decreased by 7.2% for every 0.1 degree Celsius of warming per decade. The study, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, looked at year-to-year changes in 33,000 Northern Hemisphere populations between 1993 and 2021.

Research methodology Loss of biomass due to chronic heating The researchers isolated the effect of chronic seabed warming from short-term changes like marine heatwaves. They found that biomass loss due to chronic heating can be as high as 19.8% in a single year. "To put it simply, the faster the ocean floor warms, the faster we lose fish," said Shahar Chaikin, a marine ecologist at Spain's National Museum of Natural Sciences and lead author of the study.

Long-term effects Marine heatwaves can cause temporary population booms Chaikin explained that while a 7.2% decline for every 0.1 degree Celsius of warming per decade may seem small, it represents a "staggering and deeply concerning loss of marine life" when compounded over time across entire ocean basins. The study also found that marine heatwaves can cause temporary population booms but mask long-term harm from climate breakdown.

Variable impact Responding differently to ocean warming depending on location The study found that ocean warming affects fish populations differently depending on their location. For instance, a heatwave could cause a decline in sprat populations in the Mediterranean Sea but lead to a boom in the North Sea. This is because fish in cold areas are better able to capitalize on these shifts than those in warm areas.

Governance concerns Implications for ocean governance and management strategies Carlos Garcia-Soto, a scientist at the Spanish National Research Council, said the study reveals a "concerning" dynamic for ocean governance. He explained that while overall warming lowers fish biomass, the heatwaves can generate temporary increases that mask the underlying trend. This combination poses a clear risk of poor interpretation when making decisions about marine conservation and management strategies.